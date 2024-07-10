Mega-competitive pressure gives hope for the transition

Impending departures: AEK Athens are interested in Donis Avdijaj! "A great club," says Donis, "but I haven't looked into it any further. A lot would have to be right for me to leave Hartberg." Schopp thinks so too, saying: "Of course, it can never be ruled out that there could be offers for people like Avdjaj, Prokop or Providence, who performed strongly last season. I'd be proud if big clubs came knocking and I'm the last person to block anyone. But these players have contracts - and a move would have to work out for all of them."