“Russians are razing everything to the ground!”

Call for a concept "until peace comes"

However, this cooperation has not yet begun, explains Granig. Of course, there is a risk that buildings will be destroyed by the war. But: "I think we need a concept for this now. How can we use these funds that were planned, these 600 million euros, to help the Ukrainians and also to help the children?" According to this, a medium to long-term concept is needed "until peace comes, so that we can help Ukraine to provide for their children."