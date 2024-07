A crowd of celebrities at the festival opening

The opening celebrations on Wednesday morning and the premiere of "Freischütz" in the evening will also be attended by former EU Commissioner Franz Fischler, former SPÖ Minister Doris Bures, former head of the local government association Helmut Mödlhammer and former Styrian Governor Hermann Schützenhöfer. The latter has been a regular guest for years - as has the former Thuringian Prime Minister Dieter Althaus, who has once again "outed" himself as a fan of the festival this year.