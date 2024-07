A bombshell in the LIVA affair: Supervisory Board member and City Councillor for Culture comes under scrutiny

The LIVA scandal is growing with a new explosive accusation: In a report presented today by the auditing company KPMG, a member of the supervisory board of the Linzer Veranstaltungsgesellschaft (LIVA) with political office has now come under scrutiny for the first time, alongside the dismissed Brucknerhaus artistic director Dietmar Kerschbaum. It is about inconsistencies in the awarding of a prestigious project.