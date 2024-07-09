Vorteilswelt
Just a fake?

Fuss over Sane video! “Like Zidane against Materazzi”

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 06:20

A video has recently made the rounds on the internet, showing Leroy Sane allegedly brutally checking his opponent Marc Cucurella to the ground in the European Championship quarter-final against Spain. Some users are even reminded of a legendary scene from the 2006 World Cup final. However, the veracity of the footage is questionable.

comment0 Kommentare

Cucurella is remembered above all for one scene in his Spain's match against Germany: In the 106th minute, he got a hand to Jamal Musiala's shot in the penalty area. With the score at 1:1, referee Anthony Taylor decided against awarding a penalty, sparking fierce debate.

The rest is history: Spain win the game with a goal from substitute Mikel Merino in the 119th minute. The German summer fairytale came to an abrupt end and the anger of the DFB fans was directed at Taylor and Cucurella.

Sane not a blank slate
In this atmosphere, a video suddenly emerged that allegedly shows DFB offensive artist Sane brutally checking the Spanish "culprit" to the ground during the match. The clip went viral on various platforms over the past few days. The scenes were allegedly filmed from the audience. The footage is very pixelated and the action was never shown on television.

Cucurella pushes Sane, who is running past him, who then throws his opponent to the ground with a powerful check. Comparisons were made on social media with the legendary Zidane-Materazzi action in the 2006 World Cup final. However, the footage appears to be a fake. According to the German newspaper "Bild", it is clearly a fake video. What remains real, however, is the disappointment of the DFB fans over the bitter elimination. And the fact that Sane is also capable of scandalous scenes was demonstrated by Phillipp Mwene during a test match between the Germans and Austria in Vienna in November.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

