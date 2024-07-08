Koeman on his preferred opponent and critics

"Nobody expected that"

Koeman is a pragmatist. And of all people, he has coached two teams in recent years where winning alone is not enough. FC Barcelona and the Dutch "Elftal" are always expected to play a beautiful and dominant game. But while this inevitably leads to conflicts in everyday life with this very coach, his approach at this tournament is perhaps the right one. "We can be proud that we reached the semi-finals," said Koeman. "Nobody expected that. But the mission is not over yet."