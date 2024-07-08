Preventing tunnel fires from becoming death traps

In an emergency, human lives are at stake

When I finally take off my breathing mask, I'm pretty exhausted and secretly a bit glad that it's over for me. For the firefighters - many use vacation days for this training - it continues in the afternoon: "We intensify the exercise scenarios. With loudspeaker announcements, fire, rescuing people - the full program," promises Schöpf. He knows: "If they memorize how to act, they can also call it up in an emergency." So that they can save lives in an emergency.