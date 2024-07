“Then promotion is definitely realistic”

Maak knows the opponents

New coach Martin Brenner is also providing a lot of momentum. "His sessions are very intensive and demanding, he has a clear plan of what he wants." The 32-year-old captain feels fit as a fiddle. "I don't have any aches and pains, I'm not sore anywhere. The break has certainly done me good." The goal is clearly to play for the championship title. "If we add a bit more quality and the squad is big enough, that's definitely realistic. We want to play in the Bundesliga. But everyone knows how difficult it is to get promoted." Maak rates Ried, Admira and St. Pölten as particularly strong. "They're doing really well in terms of the squad."