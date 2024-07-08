Vorteilswelt
Pursuit with drunk driver ends in an accident

08.07.2024 08:18

Instead of stopping for a police check, a drunk driver accelerated. This started a wild chase ...

It is nothing new for police officers that drivers are not necessarily thrilled when they are stopped by the police. But the way a 64-year-old man acted in Völkermarkt at around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday surprised the officers. "A patrol wanted to stop the man. However, the driver resisted the stop and endangered one of the officers with his driving," the police report.

Driver fled from patrol
While the driver sped off, the police officers took up the chase. "The man was driving at excessive speed and performed extremely risky driving maneuvers, endangering several road users," an officer describes the situation. Even two collisions with the crash barrier did not stop the man. The police then set up a roadblock near St. Kanzian.

The speeding driver ignored this too and even endangered the police officers. "He sped towards them so that the two officers had to swerve to avoid being run over," the police report. However, the escape ended near Gösselsdorf. "The man lost control of his vehicle, left the road and crashed into a tree," said the police.

Officers were injured
The 64-year-old and his partner, who was sitting in the passenger seat, were very lucky - both were completely uninjured. The police wanted to arrest the man, but he still refused to give in. "The man resisted arrest, which is why two officers were slightly injured," reported the police. He also refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The man is now facing a number of legal problems. In addition to charges of administrative offenses and resisting law enforcement, there is also a charge of grievous bodily harm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
