Venue for the next EURO is shaky!

At Euro 2028, matches are to be held in all parts of the United Kingdom as well as in the Irish capital Dublin. Six of the ten stadiums at the tournament will be in England, including Wembley Stadium in London as the final venue and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They will be joined by the home grounds of Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa in Birmingham and the as yet unfinished new Everton FC stadium in Liverpool. In addition, matches will be played in Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin - although Belfast, the only Northern Irish venue, is now in doubt.