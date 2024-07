Semi-final clash between Sinner and Alcaraz draws closer

The 22-year-old Sinner won his round of 16 match 6:2,6:4,7:6(9) to follow the Spanish defending champion Alcaraz, who had previously beaten Humbert 6:3,6:4,1:6,7:5. In the battle for a place in the top eight, the Italian will face former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev from Russia, who progressed to the next round after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury at 5:3 in the first set. A meeting with Alcaraz is possible in the semi-finals, but he will first have to overcome the American Tommy Paul or his Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.