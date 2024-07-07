Tough job mountain cleaner
It gets dicey with earth wasps
Salzburg's mountain cleaners showed "Krone" their dangerous work on the 50-meter wall at Neutor. These men not only have to be free from giddiness, they also need good nerves.
The harnesses are fastened and the ropes are attached. And off they go down the 50-meter drop into the rock. Philip Lindenthaler and Matthias Ramsauer "clean" the striking wall to the side of the outer new gate. The hard work of the twelve Salzburg mountain cleaners prevents loose chunks of rock from falling onto the people below.
The Mönchsberg is peppered with loose stones. The increasing downpours wash even more stones out of the "pile of gravel". That's what Ramsauer calls the mountain, into whose rocky slope he strikes with his pointed hammer. "Building site", Lindenthaler calls over. The "Krone" editor, who was allowed on the "tour", hands him his colleague's hammer. "Hias, that one sounds hollow. It has to go," decides Lindenthaler as he taps the stone with two hammers.
On the next tour, the two have to split the one-metre chunk into pieces and drop it into the depths. The men keep a close eye on where they are climbing in the vertical wall. "Once I stepped into a wasps' nest. That was really dicey. My boss told me we had to play dead. They even crawl under your helmet. But we managed, none of them stung us," Philip remembers.
After 20 minutes and many small stones knocked away, the two of them arrive next to the new gate. They make their way to their colleagues, whose ropes they will now hold. "We strictly adhere to all safety regulations," says head mountain cleaner Jörg Eßl, adding that no man has been seriously injured in the past decades.
The team, which cleans 250,000 square meters of rock on five city mountains, is currently looking for a new employee. Hard work awaits him or her. It used to be even tougher, Hermann Grubinger knows: "30 years ago, we only had a rope around our stomachs and a wooden board between our legs."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.