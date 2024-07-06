Vorteilswelt
Relations with the EU

New British government now wants a “reset”

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 21:34

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, so let's get started," declared the new British Prime Minister David Lammy at the first meeting of his government. A first bang has already been made: The Conservative deportation project to Rwanda has been halted. Now London also wants a fresh start in its relations with the EU.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy explained on Saturday in Germany, where his first official trip as the new incumbent had taken him: "This new government in the UK has set out its priorities very clearly. We want a fresh start - a 'reset' - of our relationship with Europe." The new Labour government wants a new direction for UK policy on climate change - and a fresh start with the world's emerging powers.

"These are all issues where Germany has been at the forefront, and that means there can be an important partnership between the UK and Germany," the Labour politician emphasized. That is why he first visited Berlin immediately after his appointment. Lammy met with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

But no return to the EU
Lammy emphasized that the Labour government would not seek to rejoin the EU. "We will not rejoin the single market or the customs union, but there is a lot we can do together," he made clear. The new British government wants to put the Brexit years behind it.

Such a pact could cover topics such as defense, energy and climate and be very broad-based. He also announced a review of trade relations between the UK and the EU.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

