Price shock on the car journey to your vacation destination

Denmark leads the way

In Croatia, the second most popular vacation destination, 50 liters of diesel cost an average of three euros less than in Austria, while 50 liters of Eurosuper costs four euros less. "The frontrunner within the EU is Denmark with costs of almost 101 euros for 50 liters of Eurosuper. In Austria, the price is around 80 euros. In Bulgaria, fuel is the cheapest at just under 67 euros," summarizes the VCÖ. In an EU comparison, 50 liters of diesel cost the most in Belgium at €87.20, just over €79 in Austria and the least in Malta at just over €60.