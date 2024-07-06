Watch out, gasoline trap!
Price shock on the car journey to your vacation destination
Where is the journey going? If you are traveling by (rental) car, you should factor the extremely high fuel costs into your vacation budget, depending on the country.
Italy, France, Greece and Germany are among the most popular destinations for Austrians. Many Burgenlanders also like to take their own car on vacation. Families can be in for a nasty surprise if they drive as far as Scandinavia. This is because fuel costs much more there than at home.
Prices rise with the start of the vacations
"Apart from that, fuel prices go up at the start of the vacations anyway," say oil suppliers from experience. The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) recently took a close look at the effects of the increase at the pumps. The result:
For 50 liters of diesel, drivers in Italy have to pay around five euros more than in Austria, for 50 liters of Eurosuper it is on average 12 euros more. The additional costs in France are almost as high. In Greece, the bill for 50 liters of Eurosuper is more than 13 euros higher than in Austria, in Germany by almost eleven euros and in the Netherlands by as much as 19.35 euros.
Denmark leads the way
In Croatia, the second most popular vacation destination, 50 liters of diesel cost an average of three euros less than in Austria, while 50 liters of Eurosuper costs four euros less. "The frontrunner within the EU is Denmark with costs of almost 101 euros for 50 liters of Eurosuper. In Austria, the price is around 80 euros. In Bulgaria, fuel is the cheapest at just under 67 euros," summarizes the VCÖ. In an EU comparison, 50 liters of diesel cost the most in Belgium at €87.20, just over €79 in Austria and the least in Malta at just over €60.
Expensive Great Britain
Outside the EU, the price for 50 liters of Eurosuper in the UK is significantly higher at €101.50 and for 50 liters of diesel at €109. In Switzerland, 50 liters of Eurosuper cost €99, almost €19 more than in Austria, and 50 liters of diesel €21 more. Customers in Serbia and Montenegro have to fork out almost €19 more than in Austria for Eurosuper and diesel. In Turkey, on the other hand, fuel is much cheaper. The following applies to every vacation destination: "With a consistent driving style, consumption can be reduced and money saved," notes VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.
