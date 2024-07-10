Make no mistake!
Mercedes EQE SUV: the opposite of the tail fin
Opulence at Mercedes once manifested itself in massive chrome and fat tail fins. Chrome and edges were still around later, at least contours were in demand in Stuttgart until not so long ago. Those days are over; the current electric models such as the EQE SUV are a real feast for the eyes. Of course, so does the wind (cW 0.25), so Daimler has done something right again. Like so many other things.
Honestly, there's not much you can do wrong if you buy the Mercedes EQE SUV. Unless your neighbor doesn't like it (that can happen) or you've overextended yourself financially (that's even easier) or you make a mistake with the interior fittings - as is the case here with the test car. If you don't usually leave your shoes in front of the door before getting in, don't order white carpeting. Likewise, if you plan to use the trunk. You won't get it clean again in a lifetime and it spoils every day you spend in the car.
Yet the car was certainly beautiful when it was delivered, especially on the inside, which was much more opulent and elegant than it looked from the outside. You might be reminded of the Tardis (if you know "Doctor Who"). Even though the EQE is of course no bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. Just this wonderful open-pore wood panel with the inlaid mini Mercedes stars! More elegant than any hyperscreen (optionally available). The dashboard almost becomes an altar to the inventors of the automobile.
It's a shame that they countered the good impression with piano lacquer plastic that sounds rattly when you tap on it. But the center console is the only place with an unsuccessful feel and look (apart from the carpet color). Matt metallic air vents and door tweeters, the cocoon-like transition from the doors to the dashboard, the (unfortunately generally too bright) ambient lighting - yes, it all feels solidly Mercedes. However, the A-pillars could be made to look less solid - they restrict the view excessively.
The speedometer display, on the other hand, looks a bit like an afterthought, but you have to accept that with Mercedes if you don't have a hyperscreen. Just like the touch elements on the multifunction steering wheel, which look good but are a horror to operate. A big request to Stuttgart: take a look at your recent history to see how you solved this with buttons not so long ago. And try out what is easier to use. Thank you.
The rest of the vehicle operation is much more successful, the menu navigation is logical after a little familiarization. One of the best features is the route planning with automatically integrated charging stops. You can preselect the charge level at which you want to arrive at a planned charging stop (maximum 25 percent) or at your destination (maximum 50 percent).
100 percent means 90.6 kilowatt hours of usable energy content, from which we drew an average of 26.8 kWh per 100 kilometers. The proportion of highway driving was relatively high; the standard consumption is 22.4 kWh/100 km. So on long journeys, you will be plugged in after 300 kilometers at the latest.
The maximum DC charging power is 170 kW, and charging from 10 to 80 percent should be possible in 32 minutes. The EQE draws alternating current with up to 11 kW as standard, 22 kW is optional.
Glide and waggle
The Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 4MATIC SUV - the full name of the test vehicle - is a fast glider. The electric motor pushes the 2.6-tonne kerb weight (according to the registration) forward with 215 kW/292 hp and 765 Nm, with a standard sprint time of 6.6 seconds. The top speed is 210 km/h. That sounds sporty, but sportiness is not an essential characteristic of this car. With the optional rear-axle steering (up to 10 degrees steering angle!), it does turn corners quite snappily, but the character is rather ponderous and the slightly angular steering is rather irritating and doesn't quite match this character. Nevertheless, it's good to have it, especially as the turning circle shrinks significantly: from 12.3 to just 10.5 meters! A remarkable value for a length of 4.86 meters and a wheelbase of 3.03 meters. And it's always nice when you can "get around" in the tightest of spaces without any problems.
The "sluggishness" just described can also be seen in a very positive light, as the solid comfort of the optional air suspension has a calming effect and contributes to relaxation while driving. The character can be adapted to a certain extent via the driving modes, but this is basically what you want when you order a Mercedes of this caliber. However, in view of the sudden engine output, a somewhat less pronounced feeling of decoupling would be desirable. Particularly in the wet, where the rear end can easily overtake if the driver swerves out of the way.
The brakes cannot quite keep up with the overall harmonious riding impression. The pedal feel is unpleasant, the brakes also require firm pressure and they often let off briefly when stopping instead of remaining predictably active until you come to a standstill. Sometimes the brake pedal also trembles. The surface of the pedal is also annoying: depending on the sole of your shoe, you can get stuck on the nubs when you put your foot on the accelerator pedal.
The prices
The base price for the Mercedes EQE SUV is 79,900 euros for the rear-wheel drive EQE 300 with 245 hp. The EQE 350 4matic described here starts at 86,000 euros, while the test car price with extras adds up to 126,000 euros. The price list goes up to a good 130,000 euros for the 625 hp EQE 53 SUV top model. And here, too, you can invest the equivalent of another car in extras.
Driving quote
Large, unobtrusive and a lot of car for even more money - that's the Mercedes EQE SUV. It is solid, comfortable and modern. But you should pay attention to the feel of the brakes during a test drive. You should also check whether the touch controls on the multifunction steering wheel are really comfortable to use. But the most important thing is: no white carpet!
Why?
Very comfortable
Good operating system
Why not?
Moderate braking feel
Or maybe ...
... BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron, Volvo EX90
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
