Mercedes EQE SUV: the opposite of the tail fin

Glide and waggle

The Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 4MATIC SUV - the full name of the test vehicle - is a fast glider. The electric motor pushes the 2.6-tonne kerb weight (according to the registration) forward with 215 kW/292 hp and 765 Nm, with a standard sprint time of 6.6 seconds. The top speed is 210 km/h. That sounds sporty, but sportiness is not an essential characteristic of this car. With the optional rear-axle steering (up to 10 degrees steering angle!), it does turn corners quite snappily, but the character is rather ponderous and the slightly angular steering is rather irritating and doesn't quite match this character. Nevertheless, it's good to have it, especially as the turning circle shrinks significantly: from 12.3 to just 10.5 meters! A remarkable value for a length of 4.86 meters and a wheelbase of 3.03 meters. And it's always nice when you can "get around" in the tightest of spaces without any problems.