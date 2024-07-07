Vorteilswelt
Sensitive case in Tyrol

Investigation after sexual assault among pupils

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 07:00

At a recent youth camp at a Tyrolean school, three twelve-year-olds allegedly committed a sexual assault on a peer. The sensitive matter came to light, and now the state criminal investigation department is investigating.

comment0 Kommentare

The case is already the talk of the town in the Tyrolean lowlands, but is hardly known beyond that. However, parents have now written to the media and education authorities. Apparently because they fear that there will be no consequences. "We parents are simply afraid for our children," they say.

Local police confirm complaint
What happened? At a recent youth camp, three twelve-year-olds allegedly performed sexual acts on their classmate. The local police department confirmed a report when asked by "Krone", but the investigations have been taken over by the Tyrolean State Criminal Police Office.

Zitat Icon

We confirm that there are investigations into this case. For reasons of victim protection, we are not providing further details at this time.

Tirols LKA-Leiterin Katja Tersch (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Katja Tersch, Leiterin Landeskriminalamt

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

LKA confirms, but keeps a low profile
"For victim protection reasons, we are only confirming that there are investigations into sexual acts", says LKA head Katja Tersch. There is currently no further information on the exact allegations. "We are in the process of clarifying the facts. That is not yet complete," emphasizes Tersch.

Course of events being investigated, pupils suspended
The Tyrolean Education Directorate firmly rejects the parents' accusation that they are trying to sweep the case under the carpet. "Three pupils have been suspended immediately until the end of the school year. The school psychology department has worked through the case with several classes at the school," it said in a statement. In addition, the school conference has applied to the Directorate of Education for the expulsion of the three pupils. However, the relevant procedure has not yet been completed due to the parents' right to comment.

Zitat Icon

The school conference has applied to the Directorate of Education for the exclusion of the three pupils. The relevant proceedings are ongoing.

(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Paul Gappmaier, Bildungsdirektor

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

Child and youth welfare services also involved
Director of Education Paul Gappmaier also notes that his department has also reported the matter to the child and youth welfare services. The accusation against the three boys is serious. However, they cannot be prosecuted due to their young age.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
Alle Magazine
