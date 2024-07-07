Investigation after sexual assault among pupils

Course of events being investigated, pupils suspended

The Tyrolean Education Directorate firmly rejects the parents' accusation that they are trying to sweep the case under the carpet. "Three pupils have been suspended immediately until the end of the school year. The school psychology department has worked through the case with several classes at the school," it said in a statement. In addition, the school conference has applied to the Directorate of Education for the expulsion of the three pupils. However, the relevant procedure has not yet been completed due to the parents' right to comment.