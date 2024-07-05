Proposal to the ÖVP
After NEOS: Greens also in favor of Karas as EU Commissioner
After the NEOS brought the outgoing MEP Othmar Karas (ÖVP) into play as the next Austrian EU Commissioner, the Greens are now also likely to back him over their coalition partner ÖVP.
As the "Kurier" reported on Friday, the Greens are said to have put forward the former First Vice-President of the European Parliament, who no longer stood for the ÖVP, as a candidate.
Kogler is (still) keeping a low profile
There was no official confirmation from the Greens. According to the office of Vice-Chancellor and Green Party leader Werner Kogler, they are "in constructive talks". However, it was reported in Green circles that the name had indeed been mentioned to the ÖVP. It was emphasized that this was definitely not part of a larger personnel package.
Karas as a "compromise proposal"
According to the "Kurier" newspaper, Karas is said to have been presented to the ÖVP as a "compromise proposal" because the Greens were not enthusiastic about either Finance Minister Magnus Brunner or Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler as candidates. The ÖVP needs the Greens for the government proposal for the EU Commissioner. The small coalition partner also no longer feels bound by the side letter that concedes the Commissioner to the ÖVP.
"Well-connected, highly respected"
Karas, whose term of office as parliamentary deputy ends with the constitution of the new EU Parliament on July 16, is "well-connected, highly respected and pro-European", the "Kurier" quoted the Green side as saying. As a long-standing MEP, he also has the best chances of getting a good portfolio. Karas himself has also expressed interest in the position.
Von der Leyen decides on Austria's portfolio
The proposal could be sealed by circular resolution during the summer recess, after which the main parliamentary committee would have to convene. Finally, the nomination would have to be accepted by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She will also decide which portfolio Austria will receive for her second term of office. The Commissioners-designate must also undergo a hearing in the European Parliament, which must approve the new Commission.
