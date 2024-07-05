Labour landslide victory
UK election: She becomes Britain’s first female finance minister
Rachel Reeves is the first female finance minister in British history. The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed the 45-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer in London.
Reeves once worked for the Bank of England central bank and is a proven economist. The office has existed for around 800 years, as the British media emphasized.
Strict budget rules
Reeves will be responsible for adhering to the strict budget rules of Starmer's Labour Party and at the same time pushing through some tax increases.
This includes closing tax loopholes for wealthy foreigners and private schools as well as extending the excess profits tax for oil and gas companies in order to finance Starmer's plans.
Labor deputy becomes deputy prime minister
Another woman is taking on an important government post with the appointment of Labor deputy Angela Rayner. The 44-year-old is the new deputy prime minister and is also the minister responsible for the difficult issues of housing and "Levelling Up". This refers to the equalization of living conditions in the country.
Further ministers have been appointed
David Lammy is the new Foreign Minister. As Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper's main task will be to reduce the high number of irregular migrants crossing the English Channel.
Wes Streeting has been appointed Health Secretary, taking over a portfolio that will look after the ailing National Health Service (NHS). Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, has been appointed Climate Change and Energy Minister. Shabana Mahmood is to serve as Justice Secretary and Bridget Phillipson as Education Secretary.
Labour clear election winner
Labour won 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons in Thursday's general election, 210 more than in the last vote. The Conservatives won 121 seats, a loss of 244 seats. Starmer replaces former investment banker Rishi Sunak, who had been head of government since October 2022. A whole series of difficult tasks await Starmer, such as boosting the economy and getting ailing public institutions back on track.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
