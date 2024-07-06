Many places are missing
Big rush for vacation camps in Carinthia
68,000 schoolchildren in Carinthia have until September 8th, and of course many vacation camps are coming up again this year. Most of them have been fully booked for weeks. There are fewer and fewer offers, especially in rural areas. The "Krone" provides an overview of the vacation camps.
The vacations have begun, 68,000 pupils in Carinthia have until September 8th. Many vacation camps are taking place. However, there are fewer and fewer of them, especially in rural areas. It is not easy for families where both parents work to find suitable vacation care for their children. If the grandparents are not available to look after them, there is a lot to manage.
"As a mother, I take three weeks off and then dad has to apply for such a long vacation. Unfortunately, we don't have time off together, so we can't go on vacation together," says one mother from Klagenfurt. What alternatives are there?
Funtastico offers camps in Klagenfurt, Arnoldstein and Althofen, for example. "We can use leisure facilities and outdoor pools and are out and about with 1000 children. There are lots of requests. Unfortunately, we are full, many children have no more space," says organizer Joe Grabner. The Sportschnuppern in Klagenfurt (July 8 to August 3) also offers 224 courses in 78 sports.
This is the offer
- FUNTASTICO: Holiday camp for children and young people in Klagenfurt (July 29 to August 30), Arnoldstein (August 5 to 9) and Althofen (August 19 to 23), from 7 am to 6 pm.
- HOLIDAY CAMP in Cap Wörth/Velden: July 14 to 19; July 21 to 26 and August 18 to 23. NATURE AND ADVENTURE CAMP Hohe Tauern National Park: July 7 to 12 and August 25 to 30.
- EXPERIENCE CAMP for children aged 8-12 at Nassfeld: July 14-19.
- SEEKIDS SUMMER SPORTCAMP for children aged 3 to 14 in Pörtschach between July 8 and August 31 - from 6.45 am to 5 pm.
At the 55th vacation camp for children and young people of members of the armed forces (July 6 to 20), participants spend a wonderful summer in Villach. Richi Urank is once again running the "Krone" soccer camps. In Krumpendorf, Wernberg, on Lake Klopein, Sachsenburg and on Lake Hafnersee, there will be soccer camps between July 8 and August 29.
The 20th Seekids sports camp in Pörtschach is also very popular. "The children can be dropped off at 6.45 am. A total of 1000 kids take part. We have been offering our vacation service for 20 years. You can also learn to water ski with us," says supervisor Michaela Juvan.
The summer school and the Caritas learning café conclude the last two weeks of the vacations throughout Carinthia. Cheaper family tickets are available in many places. Incidentally, the state supports socially disadvantaged families in the summer with up to 400 euros per child.
