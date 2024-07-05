Fit enough for office?
Biden combative: “I’m not going anywhere”
US President Joe Biden has reiterated during the National Day celebrations that he does not want to drop out of the race for the White House. "I'm not going anywhere," Biden said at a barbecue for active military personnel in the White House garden.
He said this after a short speech that he had read off the teleprompter. Afterwards, Biden spontaneously addressed the guests - including this sentence.
Meanwhile, his Republican challenger Donald Trump challenged the 81-year-old to another TV duel. "Let's have another debate, but this time without taboos - a debate where just the two of us stand on stage and talk about the future of our country," he wrote on his mouthpiece "Truth Social".
Following his TV debacle against Trump, Biden is fighting on all fronts to save his presidential candidacy. A week ago, he made a disastrous appearance in the evening TV debate, misspoke several times and lost the plot. After the performance, a debate broke out in the USA about whether Biden is really the right Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November.
Getting his wirescrossed again
On Friday, he wants to give a TV interview to dispel doubts about his suitability. It is to be broadcast at prime time (Saturday 2.00 a.m. CEST). He will have to speak freely during the interview. During his appointments on the national holiday, Biden largely read from the teleprompter, as he does in almost all of his appearances, but he also floundered here time and again.
In the USA, every appearance by the oldest president in the country's history is now watched with suspicious eyes. His actual National Day address in the evening was very brief. US Vice President Kamala Harris praised Biden effusively and called him "an extraordinary president". The US National Day on July 4, which dates back to the Declaration of Independence in 1776, is traditionally celebrated with parties, parades and fireworks.
In the afternoon, Biden received soldiers in the garden of the seat of government in the US capital Washington. After a short, read-out speech, he then apparently addressed his guests again spontaneously and assured them that he was "not going anywhere". A supporter had previously shouted: "Keep fighting! We need you!"
Is Biden fit enough for office?
Biden's health and the question of whether he is still fit enough for office has been a recurring theme in recent months. Now new reports on his physical condition are causing a stir. In a meeting with governors, Biden is said to have told media reports that he needs to sleep more and work less. This would also mean limiting his participation in events after 8 pm. At the same time, he is said to have made it clear that he wants to remain in the race for the White House.
CNN reported that Biden's comments had frustrated some of the governors. The US media had already previously written that Biden was often not particularly fit, especially in the evening, and that the risk of slips of the tongue was particularly high during such appointments. The TV debate with Trump a week ago also took place in the evening.
Trump takes advantage of his opponent's weakness
Trump is using his opponent's current weakness for his own purposes. In recent days, the otherwise rather riotous Republican has kept a conspicuously low profile. Now the 78-year-old has written that Biden's lack of competence will become clear in another debate.
A second TV debate is planned anyway - in September, i.e. after the Democratic Party conference in Chicago in August. Biden is actually due to be officially chosen as the presidential candidate there. He has collected the necessary delegate votes in the primaries. It now remains to be seen whether he can continue to withstand the pressure in his own party - or whether he will throw in the towel after all.
