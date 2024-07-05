Biden combative: “I’m not going anywhere”

Is Biden fit enough for office?

Biden's health and the question of whether he is still fit enough for office has been a recurring theme in recent months. Now new reports on his physical condition are causing a stir. In a meeting with governors, Biden is said to have told media reports that he needs to sleep more and work less. This would also mean limiting his participation in events after 8 pm. At the same time, he is said to have made it clear that he wants to remain in the race for the White House.