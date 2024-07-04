The Timberwolves coaches have been confirmed

"I've already led a few training sessions in recent months and I'm happy that it's now worked out that I can officially take over the women's team. The Wolves have a lot of potential and I'm really looking forward to helping the players and the team make the most of this potential," said Hubert Schmidt, who is looking forward to his new role. The former women's national team coach has already held a number of positions with the team from the Danube city and - in addition to his many years as head coach of the men's team in the first and second Bundesliga - most recently worked as interim academy and sporting director.