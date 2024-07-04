Familiar faces
The Timberwolves coaches have been confirmed
The Vienna Timberwolves' squad planning for both the Basketball Zweite Liga and the win2day Basketball Damen Superliga is well advanced. Justin Schlünken will remain with the Wolves as head coach following his voluntary withdrawal to the B2L, with Katharina Kindl at his side as assistant coach. A Timberwolves "veteran" will take over the women's team.
"I've already led a few training sessions in recent months and I'm happy that it's now worked out that I can officially take over the women's team. The Wolves have a lot of potential and I'm really looking forward to helping the players and the team make the most of this potential," said Hubert Schmidt, who is looking forward to his new role. The former women's national team coach has already held a number of positions with the team from the Danube city and - in addition to his many years as head coach of the men's team in the first and second Bundesliga - most recently worked as interim academy and sporting director.
The 29-year-old Justin Schlünken, who will be head coach of the MU16 national team this summer, is full of enthusiasm: "I'm looking forward to working as head coach for the Timberwolves again next season. By entering the second division, we have set ourselves the goal of further strengthening our identity as a training club. The combination with the academy management will also enable me to keep an eye on the coming generations of Timberwolves players in the best possible way", he also takes over the position of academy manager.
