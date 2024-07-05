Change in the works council
New strengths for the hospital in Klagenfurt
Maximilian Rakuscha is the new Chairman of the Works Council at Klinikum Klagenfurt, Carinthia's largest hospital. Bettina Käfer, the first woman to be appointed to this position at the hospital, is also part of the team.
Following Ronald Rabitsch's appointment as the new Deputy Mayor of Klagenfurt, his former deputy, Maximilian Rakuscha, is now taking over as Chairman of the Works Council at Klagenfurt Hospital. Born in Lavamünde, he won 19 of the 23 possible votes cast by the Works Council committee during a meeting.
Responsible for 4500 employees
The 32-year-old is therefore responsible for around 80 different professional groups and around 4500 employees at Carinthia's largest hospital. He doesn't feel too young for the job. "Thanks to my previous work in the works council office, I know how business works. Apart from that, I've worked at the bedside for seven years and that's one of the biggest challenges and most difficult tasks there is. That's why nothing can shake me," says the trained psychiatric nurse, who has also completed a degree on the side.
Under the motto "With heart and common sense, down-to-earth and at eye level - together for everyone!", Rakuscha wants to campaign above all for fair wage agreements and an expansion of childcare places. However, the measures in the list of demands, such as a sixth week of leave or an adequate objectification procedure, are also close to Rakuscha's heart.
The idea of creating improvements for colleagues motivates me every day.
Maximilian Rakusch, Betriebsratsvorsitzender im Klinikum Klagenfurt
"I see the works council as a service point for all professional groups. We are a collegial body and if we are strong as a committee, we can also fight together for the rights of our employees," says the 32-year-old. The father of two sees his role as a member of the state parliament as a clear advantage: "Gebhard Arbeiter, one of my predecessors, already combined these two functions at the time. My specialist knowledge is a bonus in matters such as the heavy worker's pension that I am calling for."
First works council member at the hospital
In addition to Michael Kraxner, who has been with the company since last year, Bettina Käfer has joined his dedicated team. The 39-year-old is the first woman to be released from her duties as a works councillor at Klagenfurt Hospital. "Everyone finds a sympathetic ear with me, no matter whether the problem is big or small. I am passionate about supporting colleagues and finding solutions. I'm also not afraid to address things directly. It's my dream job!" enthuses the former ward manager in geriatric psychiatry.
The election of Kabeg's Central Works Council is still pending and should take place in the next few weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
