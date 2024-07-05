New strengths for the hospital in Klagenfurt

Responsible for 4500 employees

The 32-year-old is therefore responsible for around 80 different professional groups and around 4500 employees at Carinthia's largest hospital. He doesn't feel too young for the job. "Thanks to my previous work in the works council office, I know how business works. Apart from that, I've worked at the bedside for seven years and that's one of the biggest challenges and most difficult tasks there is. That's why nothing can shake me," says the trained psychiatric nurse, who has also completed a degree on the side.