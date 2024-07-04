LH Mattle: “Slot system is not a castle in the air!”

Harmonization of rail traffic

Mattle apparently expects the system to be introduced shortly after the completion of the Brenner Base Tunnel, which would result in a shift in traffic and reduce congestion. The system planned at Brenner is comparable to the one in Hamburg, "the same questions were asked there too". The handling for the freight forwarders is very simple. "Experience has shown: The system is not a castle in the air, it works." However, harmonization of international rail transport is essential.