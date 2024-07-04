Tyrolean Parliament
LH Mattle: “Slot system is not a castle in the air!”
"What is the upper limit for truck journeys in Tyrol if the slot system is introduced?" was one of the questions asked by the opposition in the provincial parliament on Wednesday. The slot system for transit trucks was once again presented as a solution, even if much is uncertain.
Will the neighboring states accept it? Will Tyrol have to soften the ban on night-time driving? What will happen to the booked time slots for trucks in the event of an accident or traffic jam? And above all: how high is the upper limit?" These and many more questions were put to Provincial Governor Anton Mattle in parliament on Wednesday.
Goal: equalize peak times
Mattle did not specify an upper limit. At the very least, he reiterated his intention to maintain the ban on night-time driving. The aim is to equalize the traffic peaks that occur in the morning, for example. The traffic volume must be distributed throughout the day within the approved time window. The system was also initially viewed skeptically in Hamburg.
Harmonization of rail traffic
Mattle apparently expects the system to be introduced shortly after the completion of the Brenner Base Tunnel, which would result in a shift in traffic and reduce congestion. The system planned at Brenner is comparable to the one in Hamburg, "the same questions were asked there too". The handling for the freight forwarders is very simple. "Experience has shown: The system is not a castle in the air, it works." However, harmonization of international rail transport is essential.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.