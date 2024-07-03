Smarter pedaling
Bosch brings artificial intelligence to e-bikes
Bosch is bringing artificial intelligence to e-bikes. At the Eurobike bicycle trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, the technology group presented its AI solution "Range Control", which makes it easier to plan tours. The navigation software calculates the battery level with which you will arrive at your destination.
The system takes into account various parameters such as the system weight, the altitude profile of the route and individual driving behavior. As the AI learns from the live data, the forecasts become increasingly precise over time.
At the start of the tour, drivers can also specify the minimum battery level with which they want to arrive at their destination. In this case, the system dynamically regulates the electric motor and adjusts the motor assistance as required.
AI should also help with route planning. The system learns over time, for example, which road types, which surface or which inclines are preferred and at what speed, and suggests a corresponding route.
Automatic on board
At the trade fair in Frankfurt, Bosch also presented new types of electric gear shifting developed together with specialists from TRP and Shimano. In future, e-bikes will be able to shift gears fully automatically if desired. Inexperienced e-bikers in particular are sometimes unsure about selecting the right gear and can focus fully on riding and the traffic environment with automatic shifting.
"This makes e-bike riding more comfortable, more individual and also safer," said Claus Fleischer, Managing Director of Bosch eBike Systems. The Bosch subsidiary is one of the largest suppliers of e-bike components such as motors, batteries and software for connected bicycles and supplies bicycle manufacturers such as Centurion, Cresta, Flyer, Gazelle, Kalkhoff, Kettler, KTM, Riese & Müller and Velo de Ville.
Appeal to politicians
According to Fleischer, the demand for e-bikes is "still good". "But it has also been better in the past." The industry is experiencing a "headwind from politics". Among other things, this relates to the "lack of courage when it comes to cycling infrastructure and the expansion of cycle paths".
Fleischer emphasized that politicians need to recognize that the bicycle and the e-bike are a "great alternative for mobility in the city, but also for people's leisure activities". "Everyone who rides a bike is actively moving."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.