Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alarming figures

Crossing Lake Wörthersee safely by swimming

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 13:00

34 percent of all children in Austria cannot swim, but you can learn at Lake Wörthersee. On Saturday, the "Swimming instead of Bathing" event will take place in Klagenfurt for the 14th time. 600 people with swimming aids can safely cross Lake Wörthersee over a distance of 1200 meters.

comment0 Kommentare

Swimming instead of bathing takes place this Saturday at 8.30 a.m. at the Klagenfurt lido, and all participants can cross Lake Wörthersee safely. The focus is on having fun and enjoying swimming - there are separate routes for adults, young people and even children. Safety is ensured by the water rescue service, which also accompanies the swimmers along the entire 1200 meter course. Registration is still possible on site until the start of the event.

600 people can swim across the Wörthersee. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Krone Archiv)
600 people can swim across the Wörthersee.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Krone Archiv)
Governor Peter Kaiser invented the "swimming instead of swimming" competition. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Krone Archiv)
Governor Peter Kaiser invented the "swimming instead of swimming" competition.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Krone Archiv)

"The distance is manageable for endurance swimmers, but it is also not without its challenges. We do everything we can to ensure that participants cross the lake safely and have a great experience," emphasizes Peter Kaiser. He advises everyone to make use of the swimming aids available. "We want to enjoy the lake and the water - it's not a speed competition."

Wörthersee Schifffahrt takes participants on two boats from the boarding point at the landing stage to the Maiernigg-Schrotturm start line. Once the boat has come to a standstill, the participants climb ladders into the water and the starting signal is given. The swimming corridor is closed for the rest of the boat trip when the swimming enthusiasts reach their destination at the lido. Admission to the lido is free for all participants on Saturday.

Participants should take swimming aids with them. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Krone Archiv)
Participants should take swimming aids with them.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Krone Archiv)

Kaiser launched the event. 5000 people have taken part in the first 13 years. "Across Austria, 34 percent of children cannot swim, 15 percent swim unsafely and only 51 percent can swim well. Drowning is the second most common cause of fatal childhood accidents," says Kaiser: "As a sports officer, it is important to me that our children learn to swim as early as possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf