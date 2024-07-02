Crossing Lake Wörthersee safely by swimming

Swimming instead of bathing takes place this Saturday at 8.30 a.m. at the Klagenfurt lido, and all participants can cross Lake Wörthersee safely. The focus is on having fun and enjoying swimming - there are separate routes for adults, young people and even children. Safety is ensured by the water rescue service, which also accompanies the swimmers along the entire 1200 meter course. Registration is still possible on site until the start of the event.