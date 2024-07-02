“I’m afraid I’ll be left without money”

When you meet Noah for the first time, you see a bright, mischievous nine-year-old boy. What you don't see is that Noah has been fighting for his life since birth. The Linz native suffers from cystic fibrosis, a congenital metabolic disease in which thick mucus builds up in the cells and gradually clogs up vital organs. The disease determines the lives of Noah and his mother Evelin S. (39). The single mother is on duty 24 hours a day: she has to insert feeding tubes for Noah because he has difficulty tolerating solid food, exercise with him, undergo therapy and take him to hospital again and again. When Noah is at school, she has to organize everything. This makes it impossible for the 39-year-old to hold down a job.