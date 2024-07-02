Mother cares for son (9)
“I’m afraid I’ll be left without money”
Noah (9) suffers from cystic fibrosis and needs round-the-clock care from his mother - but she is in despair right now. She is constantly having to deal with authorities and institutions. Currently, for example, with the Public Employment Service (AMS) in Linz (Upper Austria).
When you meet Noah for the first time, you see a bright, mischievous nine-year-old boy. What you don't see is that Noah has been fighting for his life since birth. The Linz native suffers from cystic fibrosis, a congenital metabolic disease in which thick mucus builds up in the cells and gradually clogs up vital organs. The disease determines the lives of Noah and his mother Evelin S. (39). The single mother is on duty 24 hours a day: she has to insert feeding tubes for Noah because he has difficulty tolerating solid food, exercise with him, undergo therapy and take him to hospital again and again. When Noah is at school, she has to organize everything. This makes it impossible for the 39-year-old to hold down a job.
Mother feels under pressure
But even more stressful for her is the battle with the authorities and institutions. "I currently feel under pressure from the AMS to sign a document stating that I don't consider myself employable. But if I sign it, I won't get any support from the social welfare office," the woman fears. "I'm afraid that I'll be left without money." For the time being, no one wants to or can allay her fears.
Enormous burden
The AMS says that they only need the transcript to issue a decision. However, they have to adhere to the applicable laws. Evelin S. receives support from Margreth Tews. The mediator knows that this is not an isolated case. "It's very often the case that people - usually women - who are already at their limit have to argue with the authorities." Evelin S. has already experienced how grueling life as a caring mother can be. She slipped into burnout and has still not fully recovered.
There are people with whom fate does not mean well. But what unites many of them is that they don't just put up with it - they fight. A significant number of them are mostly single women (which doesn't reflect well on my fellow men) who sacrificially care for their sick or disabled children.
The fact that these women are also sent from pillar to post by an overflowing bureaucracy and have to act as supplicants is difficult to understand. Despite all the understanding for rules and laws, humanity must not be neglected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.