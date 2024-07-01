Streets and squares become a stage again

Opening this year in the Landhaushof

Another new feature is that the opening (for scheduling reasons) will not take place in the opera house, but in the Landhaushof. Under the title "Mikado", the Collectiv Sous Le Manteau will be telling little stories of breakdowns there from July 26 to 29. The opera will of course also be staged, where Baro d'evel will be showing "Qui som?" from August 2, an international collective project that attempts to make something positive grow out of even the greatest destruction.