Home invasion: Viennese woman (25) beaten down
The Vienna police are searching at full speed for a fake police officer who is said to have broken into the home of a 25-year-old woman and brutally knocked her down. The incident had already occurred at the end of March, but a sketch of the perpetrator was finally created.
The brutal home invasion took place on March 26 in Favoriten. According to the Vienna police, the suspect visited the victim's apartment at around 10 pm. The stranger pretended to be a police officer and allegedly demanded payment of allegedly unpaid fines.
Defeated and rendered unconscious
"When the woman asserted that she had no outstanding fines, the stranger entered the apartment, demanded cash and jewelry more and more vehemently and looked around the apartment," said police spokesman Markus Dittrich. However, when the robber did not find what he was looking for, he allegedly threatened the victim, knocked him down and then knocked him unconscious with a sofa cushion. He then fled without any loot.
Following the traumatic and brutal incident, investigators are looking for the perpetrator. For this reason, a sketch of the person has now been created as well as a precise description of the alleged perpetrator. He is said to be a man between 20 and 30 years old. He is also said to be a rather feminine/androgynous type. His physique is athletic and trained. Furthermore, the suspect has long blonde hair and an eyebrow piercing.
Personal description:
- Male,
- approx. 20-30 years old,
- feminine/androgynous type
- athletic, trained
- long blond hair tied in a ponytail
- Eyebrow piercing (right or left).
During the crime he is said to have been wearing clothing with the word "Polizei" (police) on it.
Any useful information (also anonymously) should be sent to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Investigation Service Journal Service, on 01-31310 ext. 33800.
