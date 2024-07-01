Biden’s family wants the president to fight on

Democratic Party: "Bad debates happen"

Leading members of the Democratic Party spoke out in favor of Biden and against a change of candidate at the weekend. "Absolutely not", said Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, for example, on Sunday on NBC in response to a corresponding question. Bad debates happen. "I'm on Joe Biden's side, and it's our job to make sure he gets across the finish line in November." Warnock is one of several Democrats being touted as a possible replacement for Biden.

The chairman of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, told MSNBC that Biden had suffered a setback. However, this is nothing more than a preparation for a comeback. Senator Chris Coons from Delaware, the president's home state, told ABC that Biden had to stay in the race for Trump to lose.