Angler pulled shark onto boat in Florida – bitten

Risk of lightning strike 30 times higher than shark attack

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, shark activity in Florida's waters is highest between April and October. "However, shark bites are still very rare," explains the agency. "In Florida, people are 30 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to be bitten by a shark. Experts agree that the increase in shark bites in recent years is due to an increase in human visitors rather than an increase in shark population or activity."