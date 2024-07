Ultra-Orthodox protest against compulsory military service

63,000 men exempted from military service so far

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara also ruled at the end of March that the military was obliged to conscript religious students who had previously been largely exempt from service. According to the court, this involves 63,000 men. The army recently warned of a drastic shortage of combat soldiers in light of the Gaza war. In addition, many Israelis feel it is unfair that ultra-Orthodox Jews are exempt from serving in the armed forces and dangerous combat missions.