"Unbelievable, it was a tough battle out there. Then I saw on the screen that Max and Lando were fighting pretty hard. We wanted to be there to pick up the pieces and that's what we did," said Russell after his second triumph since November 2022 in Brazil. For Mercedes and Team Principal Toto Wolff, who celebrated an unexpected happy ending to a long unspectacular home GP, it was the first victory in almost two years. "A real load has been lifted from our hearts. Now we finally have a win," said the Viennese.