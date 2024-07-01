An invitation, so to speak
Burglars also “admire” vacation postings
It's not just schoolchildren and parents who are eagerly awaiting the vacations - burglars are already in the "vacation mood" too. And are browsing the social media platforms.
"Just a few more days, then it's off to the south"! Social media posts like these make criminals despair. Because even if the anticipation of a well-deserved vacation just before the end of school is great, such announcements are real invitations for burglars. Criminals scour internet platforms for clues as to where they can now "work" undisturbed. For this reason, vacation posts should also only be put online after your return.
Prevention tips
- Regularly ask neighbors to empty the letterbox, keep an eye on the house and (if there is no automatic timer) regularly raise and lower the shutters. If they are permanently closed, this is naturally a sign of absence.
- Do not hide keys under the doormat, in so-called false bricks or in the post box.
- Activate lighting (inside and outside) using timers and motion detectors. Timed televisions or radios can also provide the presence signal.
- Close all windows and patio doors. Tilted means open for burglars!
- Clear away anything on the property that could help the burglar break in. This includes access aids (ladders, garden boxes, tables, chairs, etc.). Tools should also not be left lying around "ready to help".
- Only install a professional alarm system or video surveillance system with motion detectors. This allows you to react and alert the police from the beach if images are transmitted. No dummies - they expose perpetrators immediately.
Keep valuables safe
If the worst comes to the worst, valuables should, if possible, not be kept at home, but rather in a secure safe deposit box or with people you trust. If valuables remain in your home, you should also catalog them with a precise description and/or photos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.