Housing billion with boomerang effect in the province

The federal government is making exactly 34.8 million euros available over the next three years as part of the Housing Billion. According to the federal government, half of the funds are to be used for the construction of owner-occupied or buy-to-let apartments and the other half for rental apartments. "However, the legislator leaves open whether the money should flow into non-profit or commercial housing - the only important thing is that the price for the next 25 years is formed according to the requirements of the Housing Non-profit Act," criticizes Vorarlberg's AK President Bernhard Heinzle.