EURO: Germany vs Denmark LIVE from 9pm

There was intense debate in Germany as to whether the Dortmund striker should be given preference in the starting eleven at his home stadium over Kai Havertz, who had previously been set to start. While Havertz is still without a goal, fan favorite Füllkrug has always brought momentum to the game after coming on as a substitute and also scored the equalizer against Switzerland. Nevertheless, he is not making any demands. "The potential title is so much bigger than any individual. We all feel that it's important to put the team first. That's what we're doing," he emphasized.