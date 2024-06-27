Stan Wawrinka receives wildcard for the Olympics!

Whether he will be able to play at Wimbledon next week is still extremely doubtful. "I will wait until the last minute to see if I can play." It is currently more likely that he will not be able to play at the grass court classic, at least not in the singles. He had planned to compete in the doubles with his brother Jamie. The Olympic tennis tournament starts on July 27. Should Murray not be fit for action, Austria's former US Open winner Dominic Thiem could possibly still benefit in his final year of his career.