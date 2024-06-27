Former Grand Slam winner
Stan Wawrinka receives wildcard for the Olympics!
Stan Wawrinka will be competing in the singles tennis event at the Olympic Games!
The Swiss will receive one of two wildcards reserved for former Grand Slam and Olympic champions. This was announced by the Swiss Olympic Committee on Thursday. Wawrinka, ranked 98th in the world, had missed out on direct qualification from a sporting perspective. The 39-year-old is returning to the Olympic stage twelve years after London 2012.
The first contender for the second wildcard is Andy Murray
In 2008, he won the gold medal in the doubles together with Roger Federer, but was unable to compete in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo due to injury. The first contender for the second wildcard is two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray. The 37-year-old won gold in the singles in London in 2012 and four years later in Rio. He is currently in recovery training after back surgery.
Whether he will be able to play at Wimbledon next week is still extremely doubtful. "I will wait until the last minute to see if I can play." It is currently more likely that he will not be able to play at the grass court classic, at least not in the singles. He had planned to compete in the doubles with his brother Jamie. The Olympic tennis tournament starts on July 27. Should Murray not be fit for action, Austria's former US Open winner Dominic Thiem could possibly still benefit in his final year of his career.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.