SSM bids farewell to former pupil Haberl at the Olympics

To mark the upcoming graduation, the Salzburg Junior Sports Model hosted an annual get-together at the Rif Sports Center, where three former graduates looked back on their time at the SSM. Lisa Dengg, Paul Stapelfeldt and Lukas Haberl all agree that this model enabled them to pursue their sporting goals alongside their school education. "The SSM gave me the chance to combine the two areas of sport and school, which would otherwise not have been possible," says ice bull Stapelfeldt. The 25-year-old celebrated his World Championship debut in the Czech Republic just a few weeks ago and is currently preparing for the new season.