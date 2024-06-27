Austria vs. Turkey
European Championship round of 16: How ÖFB fans can get tickets!
The demand for tickets from Austria will clearly exceed the supply. According to the ÖFB, the continental association UEFA has allocated 6,000 tickets for the European Championship round of 16 against Turkey in Leipzig on Tuesday (9 p.m./live in the sportkrone.at ticker).
The early sales phase for groups such as the national team's official fan clubs has already begun, the soccer association announced on Thursday. According to the ÖFB, all domestic fans who have already received and used tickets for one or more of the national team's group matches via the UEFA ticket lottery will be invited by the organizer to apply for round of 16 tickets after this phase. Information on this would come directly from UEFA, which organizes ticket sales.
Interested fans who have not yet purchased European Championship tickets via UEFA can register as "Fans of Austria" on the ticket website of the continental association(https://www.uefa.com/euro2024/ticketing). Due to the very high demand and the announced prioritization of already verified buyers, according to ÖFB information, there is only a small chance of getting tickets this way.
40,000 spectators in Leipzig
Stadion Leipzig, as the Red Bull Arena on the site of the former Zentralstadion is officially known during the tournament, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators for European Championship matches. At the European Championship opener in Düsseldorf against France (0:1), just under 20,000 ÖFB supporters are said to have been in the stadium. At the subsequent victories against Poland (3:1) and the Netherlands (3:2) there were even around 25,000 in the larger Olympiastadion in Berlin, according to ÖFB estimates.
