Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Outing with daughters

Cow attack: Woman (40) died on her own birthday

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 11:20

Following the fatal attack by a herd of cows on a 40-year-old mother in front of her daughters, the police are now looking for witnesses to the course of the accident.

comment0 Kommentare

After the fatal cow attack on Wednesday, the dismay in Bad Hofgastein in Salzburg's Pongau region is still great the day after. A 40-year-old local woman was hiking with her two daughters (aged 20 and 23) and two small dogs in the Schlossalm area on her birthday in the afternoon when they were attacked by the animals. The two daughters managed to get out of the herd to safety despite their injuries. They suffered a shock.

Mother died on the spot
According to the police, the younger of the two quickly informed the emergency services. A mountain rescuer and staff from the mountain railroads were quickly on the scene. However, it took the pilot of the rescue helicopter that was alerted to drive the herd of cows away. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the 40-year-old woman succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene. The two daughters were taken to Schwarzach Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Be careful with dogs

The Salzburg Mountain Rescue Service points out the dangers when hikers take dogs with them to mountain pastures: "Particular caution is required when not only mother cows but also young calves are on the mountain pastures. Cows have a strong maternal instinct and will defend their calves."

However, young animals are very curious and playful and often actively approach hikers and dogs. It is therefore important to walk slowly, keep an eye on the mother cow and calmly talk to the cows and calves. However, hikers with dogs should generally keep their distance and take a detour.

"We are in the process of clarifying the exact course of the accident and are looking for witnesses who observed the accident," said police spokesman Hans Wolfgruber on Thursday. So far, the woman's daughters have only been questioned briefly. "We will only do this extensively when the situation allows."

It is currently assumed that the dogs - apparently a Maltese and a Havanese - were on a lead. "Otherwise they would probably have run away." Gerhard Kremser, district manager of Pongau Mountain Rescue, emphasized: "If at all possible, the dog should be let off the lead in the event of a sudden cow attack."

The dead woman was brought down to the valley by the mountain rescue team. It was initially unclear whether the dogs had also been injured. There was divergent information on this. Both dogs were initially taken to an animal shelter in Pinzgau.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf