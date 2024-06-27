Cow attack: Woman (40) died on her own birthday

The Salzburg Mountain Rescue Service points out the dangers when hikers take dogs with them to mountain pastures: "Particular caution is required when not only mother cows but also young calves are on the mountain pastures. Cows have a strong maternal instinct and will defend their calves."

However, young animals are very curious and playful and often actively approach hikers and dogs. It is therefore important to walk slowly, keep an eye on the mother cow and calmly talk to the cows and calves. However, hikers with dogs should generally keep their distance and take a detour.