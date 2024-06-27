Injured after an altercation in the fan zone

Drunk on the railroad track

On the occasion of the group match between Belgium and Ukraine, which took place in Stuttgart on Wednesday, the Federal Police otherwise drew a positive balance. There were only two incidents. A Scottish fan was spat at by a 40-year-old man at midday for reasons as yet unknown. In addition, a drunk man was walking along the railroad line between the Neckarpark and Untertürkheim stops in the evening. A driver of an S-Bahn train had to initiate emergency braking and detained the man until the emergency services arrived. The 43-year-old's blood alcohol content was measured at over two per mille.