Arrest in Stuttgart
Injured after an altercation in the fan zone
A suspect has been arrested following an altercation with injuries in the fan zone on Stuttgart's Schlossplatz. On Wednesday evening during the match between the Czech Republic and Turkey, police reported that emergency services had noticed the altercation.
According to initial reports, a knife was also used. Shortly afterwards, the 25-year-old was arrested on Schlossplatz.
Information portal for witnesses
Three injured people were taken to hospital and the Schlossplatz was cordoned off. The police announced on Platform X on Thursday night: "Schlossplatz is now largely empty and there is NO current danger situation here." A tip-off portal has been set up where witnesses can upload their pictures, videos and tips.
Before the last European Championship preliminary round match in Stuttgart, a thunderstorm interrupted the public viewing on Schlossplatz - but there was only a brief evacuation. The fans on the market square and Karlsplatz had been asked to seek shelter indoors due to the storm. The public viewing area on Schlossplatz can accommodate up to 30,000 fans.
Drunk on the railroad track
On the occasion of the group match between Belgium and Ukraine, which took place in Stuttgart on Wednesday, the Federal Police otherwise drew a positive balance. There were only two incidents. A Scottish fan was spat at by a 40-year-old man at midday for reasons as yet unknown. In addition, a drunk man was walking along the railroad line between the Neckarpark and Untertürkheim stops in the evening. A driver of an S-Bahn train had to initiate emergency braking and detained the man until the emergency services arrived. The 43-year-old's blood alcohol content was measured at over two per mille.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
