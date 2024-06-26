15,000 guests: record donations for children with cancer

More than 300 volunteers

"This is the second-highest sum we have ever collected," says Treffner, who has already been able to pass on more than 683,500 euros since 1995! And this despite the fact that the spring festival only lasted two days this year: "After the corona-related six-year break, we wanted to start again slowly - after all, the organization and planning are not without their challenges," as Mayor Treffner notes. That's why more than 300 people help out every year, including clubs and numerous volunteers.