At the spring festival
15,000 guests: record donations for children with cancer
This has never happened before at the spring festival in Glanhofen: 93,100 euros were raised this year in just two days for children with cancer in Carinthia!
Around 15,000 visitors were drawn to this year's spring festival in the Feldkirchen village of Glanhofen - people celebrated, sang and laughed together; in addition, everyone was probably wearing their donation pants! "We didn't expect to raise so much money again!"
"We are really more than satisfied," says organizer Mayor Martin Treffner gratefully. And the donation result is really impressive: 93,100 euros, all of which will go to the "Licht ins Dunkel" campaign and then to Carinthian Children's Cancer Aid!
More than 300 volunteers
"This is the second-highest sum we have ever collected," says Treffner, who has already been able to pass on more than 683,500 euros since 1995! And this despite the fact that the spring festival only lasted two days this year: "After the corona-related six-year break, we wanted to start again slowly - after all, the organization and planning are not without their challenges," as Mayor Treffner notes. That's why more than 300 people help out every year, including clubs and numerous volunteers.
The spring festival has already become a tradition in Tiebelstadt, and the program gets better every year: before folk music and pop stars such as Hannah, Waterloo, the Edlseer, Matakustix, Udo Wenders, Marco Ventre & Band and Jazz Gitti ensured a good atmosphere, there were exciting activities and impressive demonstrations of commitment on the safety day.
The fire department, police, mountain rescue, the Red Cross, the rescue dog brigade and other emergency services were also there. The anticipation for the next event is already growing!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
