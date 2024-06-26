Final against Styrians
Aluminum pitch prevented Salzburg victory in pupils’ league
The 47th Sparkasse-Schülerliga Bundesmeisterschaft 2024 in Montafon has been decided. BG/BRG Oeversee from Styria secured the coveted trophy with a 2:0 win against Christian-Doppler-Gymnasium from Salzburg.
Christian Doppler Gymnasium (S) and BG/BRG Oeversee (ST) were the two most dominant teams in the 2024 Pupils' League in the final. They left their mark on the national championship in the group stage and semi-finals, impressing with their playful and physical play and their very disciplined defensive work.
Stangenpendler instead of 1:0
As expected, the first half of the match was played at eye level. Salzburg provided the first highlight when they produced a Marquinhos-style double bar shot from a free-kick (20'). The game went into half-time goalless, with the military band and gymnasts providing additional entertainment for the 400-strong crowd in Schruns.
After the break, the Styrians celebrated their first goal in the final. Amar Mujkanovic took advantage of an unfortunate header return after a long clearance and scored (30'). In the 41st minute, Royal Oduwa got the better of Salzburg and confidently slotted home to make it 2:0. On the counter-attack, a header from Stadt-Salzburg hit the crossbar.
First title leads to double
After 50 minutes of play it was certain: The Sparkasse-Schülerliga title went to Styria for the tenth time. For BG/BRG Oeversee, a perfect school football year comes to an end, as the team from Graz had already won the futsal title in March. This is the first time in the history of the school league that the school in Oeverseegasse has won the school league title. In 1985, they had lost the final against BG/BRG Völkermarkt with Sturm Graz legend Markus Schopp in the squad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
