Aluminum pitch prevented Salzburg victory in pupils’ league

First title leads to double

After 50 minutes of play it was certain: The Sparkasse-Schülerliga title went to Styria for the tenth time. For BG/BRG Oeversee, a perfect school football year comes to an end, as the team from Graz had already won the futsal title in March. This is the first time in the history of the school league that the school in Oeverseegasse has won the school league title. In 1985, they had lost the final against BG/BRG Völkermarkt with Sturm Graz legend Markus Schopp in the squad.