Win a vacation for the whole family!

Experience unforgettable days with your family and win 3 nights for 2 adults and 2 children including half board in one of three top family hotels in Austria. Take part now and with a little luck we will send you and your family on a relaxing vacation.
Now that the vacations have started or are about to start is the perfect time to enjoy a well-deserved break with the whole family and you don't have to travel far away to do so, just take a look at your own homeland, which offers great vacation destinations, excursion options and accommodation for the whole family. The "Krone" therefore sends you and your family on a 3-day vacation to one of three renowned family hotels in Austria of the family austria cooperation.
Hotel Felsenhof - A jewel in Flachau
The 4**** Hotel Felsenhof in Flachau offers pure relaxation for the whole family! The spacious and cozy family rooms and apartments ensure a pleasant stay. Parents can relax in the wellness area, which extends over three floors and includes an indoor pool, a children's pool and a family sauna. A highlight is the year-round heated outdoor pool with a water temperature of 34°C and panoramic sauna. A fitness room, massages and beauty treatments are also available.
There is a varied entertainment program for children. In summer, the hotel offers childcare from the age of 1, a varied program for all age groups up to 12 years and pony rides on the children's farm. The Kids Arena with baby lounge and the 200m² Kinderland provide fun and variety. Culinary delights await you at the Hotel Felsenhof with a large breakfast buffet, an afternoon buffet and a 4-course menu of your choice in the evening. The surrounding area is ideal for numerous excursions and activities such as hiking and cycling.
Unwind in the Alps at Ortners Eschenhof
The family-run 4**** Hotel Ortners Eschenhof in Bad Kleinkirchheim places particular emphasis on healthy sleep and well-being. Guests will find relaxed and professional care from an in-house sleep specialist. The hotel offers a "sleep menu" with various pillows and blankets to choose from as well as its own sleep guide. The holistic "Alpine Slowness" concept is complemented by yoga sessions, guided meditation and nature experiences. The wellness area offers classic and energy-balancing massages, Ayurveda treatments and much more.
Children also get their money's worth at the Eschenhof. The supervised children's club offers excursions into nature, plenty of space to play in the children's pavilion and an all-round baby service. In culinary terms, the hotel impresses with the natural cuisine of head chef Horst Mitterschaider, which bears the "Green Toque" seal of quality and uses regional products of the best organic quality. The area around Bad Kleinkirchheim offers numerous activities all year round, from guided hikes and bike tours in summer to snowshoe hikes and cross-country skiing courses in winter.
Active vacations in the Carinthian Nockberge mountains
The Family & Sporthotel Kärntnerhof is situated in a quiet location in the Carinthian Nockberge mountains, just a few minutes from the center and the thermal baths. The hiking and biking paradise of the Nockberge mountains is right on the doorstep. As the first bike hotel in Bad Kleinkirchheim, guided bike tours are offered and your own bike can be stored in your room. After sporting activities, the St. Kathrein family spa or the Römerbad thermal baths offer perfect relaxation. The hotel has comfortable family rooms, a modern fitness room and an indoor pool with various saunas.
The Kärntnerhof offers a variety of entertainment options for children. Oskar's Kinderland with a 300m² play and adventure area, a children's vehicle park right next to the hotel and a varied family program ensure fun and variety. The hotel spoils its guests with Carinthian Alps-Adriatic cuisine, which offers regional specialties. The surrounding area offers numerous excursions, including hikes through the Nockberge Biosphere Park and free entry to the Sittlinger Döbriach lido on Lake Millstätter See.
Choose your dream hotel and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a unique vacation package for 2 adults and 2 children including half board in one of family austria's three top family hotels. Simply select the form below and with a little luck you could win!
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have great news for subscribers to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter of the "Krone" and all those who will be by the closing date for entries on July 15, 09:00. Fill in the entry form below, subscribe to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter if you wish, and you'll even have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found HERE.
