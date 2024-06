Party? “Oldie” Arnautovic has to “slow down”

Red-white-red in ecstasy. The victory over the Netherlands and thus also in the difficult European Championship Group D has put Austria in a party mood. However, one player has to take his foot off the gas. "I don't know what the youngsters are doing, but I'm already 35. I have to slow down and make sure I regenerate so that I can bring the same quality to the next game," explained "oldie" Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday evening.