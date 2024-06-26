Western Europe is catching up with 5G use, according to Ericsson

Technical shortcoming

According to Ericsson, the boom in 5G use in Western Europe is being held back by a technical shortcoming. Although the frequencies below 1 gigahertz, which have been frequently used to date, enable wide-area coverage, they cannot keep up with the frequencies in the medium spectrum around 3.5 GHz in terms of capacity and speed. This reduces the user experience, as too much time elapses between the user's "click" and the time when a video is played or a website is loaded.