Bar in Venice wants to ban children from using smartphones

A growing aversion to smartphones in bars and restaurants

In Italy, there is a growing aversion to smartphones in bars and restaurants. A restaurant in Verona has recently started giving all guests a bottle of red wine if they hand in their cell phone before dinner. The owner of the "Al Condominio" restaurant, Angelo Lella, told Radio Number One: "There is no reason to look at your cell phone every five seconds. For some people, it's like a drug. This gives them the opportunity to put it aside and drink a good wine."