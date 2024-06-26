The ÖVP Seniors’ Association and the “separate clubs”

Attentive observers wonder, however, why the association is drawing attention to events organized by a sub-organization of the ÖVP during the hot phase of the election campaign. The "Krone" and the news magazine "profil" took a closer look at the matter. One of the investigations revealed that the Lower Austrian Seniors' Association was actually called the Lower Austrian Seniors' Association until an official change to its statutes in 2013. According to information from the provincial police and an official extract from the association register, the name was also changed from Niederösterreichischer Seniorenbund to Niederösterreichs Senioren (short form: NÖs Senioren or NÖs S) in the course of a change to the statutes in 2013.