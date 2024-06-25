EM frustration with Croatia
Dalic angry: “We are not respected”
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has vented his anger after the bitter 1:1 against Italy on Monday. It annoys him that Croatia is not respected. That was the only way he could explain the unusually long stoppage time.
The ageing Croatian team struggled badly in Germany in recent days, even before the late Italian equalizer. "We conceded the equalizer against Albania in stoppage time, and now against Italy again," team boss Zlatko Dalic summed up. "Everything went against us at this tournament. I can't blame my players. It simply wasn't our tournament."
Dalic, on the other hand, was critical of the refereeing. "Eight minutes of stoppage time were definitely not justified today. There were no stoppages in play and not that many fouls. It annoys me that Croatia are not respected and recognized. The game lasted far too long."
Hard to reach the round of 16
Modric had put the Croatians ahead in Leipzig in the 55th minute - just seconds after missing a penalty against goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - and became the oldest European Championship goalscorer at 38 years and 289 days. ÖFB kicker Ivica Vastic, who had 38 years and 257 days under his belt in the 1-1 draw against Poland in 2008, was thus replaced.
But then came the 98th minute and the equalizer by Mattia Zaccagni. "Football is brutal sometimes," said Modric in his first disappointment. "And today the game was brutal for us. But it is what it is." The round of 16 is only possible with extensive support from several teams in Group C (on Tuesday) and F (Wednesday) - the probability is close to zero.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
