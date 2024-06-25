A critical look at the energy transition turbo

Significant impact of projects on the environment

The Tyrolean Environmental Ombudsman and the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor have submitted extensive, sometimes critical comments. An overriding public interest cannot be assumed "if there is clear evidence that projects have a significant negative impact on the environment that cannot be mitigated or compensated for, particularly in Natura 2000 areas," says Walter Tschon, Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman. He welcomes the fact that the state is currently "adhering to the balanced consideration of interests" for the Haslach power plant.