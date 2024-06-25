The winners have been chosen
These are the most beautiful maypoles in Tyrol!
Not only are the EU elections over, but a completely different choice has also been made: that of the most beautiful maypole in Tyrol.
The custom of erecting a tree as a sign of life, a symbol of fertility and joie de vivre, dates back to the Middle Ages in Austria. However, they are not only symbols of spring, but also bear witness to the deep connection with our tradition and our culture: the majestic maypoles in the beautiful province of Tyrol.
As every year, numerous clubs, community representatives, lovers of tradition and customs organized magnificent celebrations at the beginning of the merry month of May and erected their maypoles.
On the hunt for gold beer
Decorating the local community was one thing, the other was to win the main prize in the "Most Beautiful Maypole in the Country" competition organized for the first time by the "Tiroler Krone" and Stiegl: 1000 liters of Stiegl Goldbräu on tap. No easy task for the jury, who were spoiled for choice in selecting the three winners from the countless trees submitted.
A dream of a tree
The young farmers and the Schwendt rural youth from the municipality of Kössen can now look forward to a real beer blessing, as their impressive 41-metre-high maypole beat the competition thanks to its imposing size and straight growth. The snapshot of the winning tree was taken during a cozy get-together with the drone.
Decorated & beautifully shaped
Waidring at the foot of the Loferer Steinberge mountains also has every reason to celebrate: the tree, decorated with three spruce wreaths, a spruce branch garland and numerous maypole plaques, which was hoisted into the vertical by the boys of the rural youth, brought the Strubtal community 2nd place with 100 liters of Stiegl beer.
In Hochfilzen, thanks to a particularly straight tree in the well-known village on the Grießenpass, 3rd place was celebrated with 50 liters of Goldbräu on tap. The Hochfilzen maypole not only impressed the jury with its perfect growth, but also with its beautifully shaped top.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.