These are the most beautiful maypoles in Tyrol!

On the hunt for gold beer

Decorating the local community was one thing, the other was to win the main prize in the "Most Beautiful Maypole in the Country" competition organized for the first time by the "Tiroler Krone" and Stiegl: 1000 liters of Stiegl Goldbräu on tap. No easy task for the jury, who were spoiled for choice in selecting the three winners from the countless trees submitted.